How to Watch Saints vs. Texans on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 6
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Houston Texans (2-3) host the New Orleans Saints (3-2) at NRG Stadium on Sunday, October 15, 2023.
We provide more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Saints vs. Texans
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
- TV: FOX
Saints Insights
- This year, the Saints average just 0.8 fewer points per game (19.2) than the Texans surrender (20).
- The Saints collect 49.8 fewer yards per game (289), than the Texans give up per outing (338.8).
- New Orleans rushes for 97.2 yards per game, 15.2 fewer than the 112.4 Houston allows per contest.
- This year, the Saints have six turnovers, one fewer than the Texans have takeaways (7).
Saints Away Performance
- The Saints score 23.7 points per game on the road (4.5 more than overall) and concede 11.7 away from home (3.5 fewer than overall).
- The Saints accumulate 299 yards per game in away games (10 more than overall) and give up 245 away from home (29.6 fewer than overall).
- On the road, the Saints pick up more rushing yards (115.7 per game) than they do overall (97.2). They also allow fewer rushing yards away from home (80) than they do overall (91.6).
- The Saints successfully convert 35.6% of third downs on the road (1.7% less than overall), and allow opponents to convert on 28.3% of third downs on the road (3.2% less than overall).
Saints Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/24/2023
|at Green Bay
|L 18-17
|FOX
|10/1/2023
|Tampa Bay
|L 26-9
|FOX
|10/8/2023
|at New England
|W 34-0
|CBS
|10/15/2023
|at Houston
|-
|FOX
|10/19/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/29/2023
|at Indianapolis
|-
|FOX
|11/5/2023
|Chicago
|-
|CBS
