On Sunday, October 15, 2023, the New Orleans Saints (3-2) are favored by only 1.5 points against the Houston Texans (2-3). For this game, an over/under of 42.5 has been set.

As the Saints prepare for this matchup against the Texans, take a look at their recent betting insights and trends. The recent betting insights and trends for the Texans can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup with Saints.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saints vs. Texans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New Orleans Moneyline Houston Moneyline BetMGM Saints (-1.5) 42.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Saints (-1.5) 42.5 -124 +106 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 6 Odds

New Orleans vs. Houston Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Saints vs. Texans Betting Insights

New Orleans is 1-3-1 against the spread this season.

The Saints have no wins ATS (0-3-1) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this season.

None of New Orleans' five games with a set total this season have gone over the point total.

Houston has beaten the spread three times in five games.

Against the spread as 1.5-point underdogs or more, the Texans are 3-1.

A pair of Houston five games in 2023 have hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.