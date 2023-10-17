Week 8 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Mississippi
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:30 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
There are plenty of exciting matchups on the Week 8 college football schedule, including the Ole Miss Rebels squaring off against the Auburn Tigers that is a must-watch for football fans in Mississippi.
College Football Games to Watch in Mississippi on TV This Week
Southern Miss Golden Eagles at South Alabama Jaguars
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Tuesday, October 17
- Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: South Alabama (-17.5)
Mississippi State Bulldogs at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Arkansas (-7)
Alcorn State Braves at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Simmons Bank Field
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo
Jackson State Tigers at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Rice-Totten Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels at Auburn Tigers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Ole Miss (-6.5)
