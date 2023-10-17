Going into a game against the Edmonton Oilers (0-2), the Nashville Predators (1-2) will be keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17 at Bridgestone Arena.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Luke Schenn D Questionable Lower Body

Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Mattias Ekholm D Questionable Hip Flexor

Predators vs. Oilers Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights (2022-23)

The Predators had 223 goals last season (2.7 per game), 28th in the NHL.

Nashville allowed 236 total goals (2.9 per game), 12th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -13, they were 22nd in the league.

Oilers Season Insights (2022-23)

The Oilers led the league with 325 total goals (4.0 per game) last season.

Edmonton was 17th in goals against, conceding 256 total goals (3.1 per game) in league action.

Their +69 goal differential was second-best in the league.

Predators vs. Oilers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-145) Predators (+120) 6.5

