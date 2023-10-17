The Nashville Predators, including Tyson Barrie, will be in action Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Edmonton Oilers. There are prop bets for Barrie available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Tyson Barrie vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Barrie Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 85 games last season, Barrie had a plus-minus of -7, and averaged 19:46 on the ice.

In 11 of 85 games last season, he scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Barrie had an assist in 34 games last season out of 85 games played, including multiple assists seven times.

The implied probability that he goes over his points prop total is 43.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Barrie going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.

Barrie Stats vs. the Oilers in 2022-23

Defensively, the Oilers gave up 256 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in NHL action.

They had the league's second-best goal differential at +69.

