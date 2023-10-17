Searching for details on how to watch all of the Week 8 college football action? Below, we highlight how you can see all three games involving teams from the CUSA.

CUSA Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Liberty Flames 7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, October 17 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Jacksonville State Gamecocks 7:30 PM ET, Tuesday, October 17 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo) New Mexico State Aggies at UTEP Miners 9:00 PM ET, Wednesday, October 18 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)

