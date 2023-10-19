In the Week 7 tilt between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, will Juwan Johnson find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Juwan Johnson score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40 if he scores a TD)

Johnson's seven catches (on 12 targets) have netted him 61 yards (20.3 per game).

Having played three games this year, Johnson has not tallied a TD reception.

Juwan Johnson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 5 3 36 0 Week 2 @Panthers 3 2 13 0 Week 3 @Packers 4 2 12 0

