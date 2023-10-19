The New York Rangers (2-1), coming off a 2-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes, host the Nashville Predators (1-3) at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO. The Predators lost to the Edmonton Oilers 6-1 in their most recent outing.

Predators vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-190) Predators (+155) 6 Rangers (-1.5)

Predators Betting Insights

The Predators were an underdog 16 times last season, and upset their opponent seven times.

Nashville was 3-6 as an underdog of +155 or longer on the moneyline last season.

The Predators have a 39.2% chance to win this game (implied from the moneyline).

Last season, 40 games Nashville played finished with over 6 goals.

Predators vs Rangers Additional Info

Predators vs. Rangers Rankings

Rangers 2022-23 Total (Rank) Predators 2022-23 Total (Rank) 273 (12th) Goals 223 (28th) 216 (4th) Goals Allowed 236 (12th) 59 (13th) Power Play Goals 44 (24th) 42 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 48 (14th)

Predators Advanced Stats

The Predators' 223 goals last season (2.7 per game) ranked them 28th in the league.

Nashville conceded 2.9 goals per game (236 in total), 12th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -13, they were 22nd in the league.

Nashville had 44 power-play goals (on 250 chances), 24th in the NHL.

The Predators scored on 17.6% of their power plays, No. 27 in the league.

Nashville had six shorthanded goals (21st in NHL).

The Predators had the sixth-best penalty kill percentage (82.55%).

At 52.2%, the Predators had the NHL's eighth-best faceoff win rate.

With a shooting percentage of 9.2%, Nashville was 26th in the league.

The Predators shut out their opponents twice. They averaged 27.3 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

