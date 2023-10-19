The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) visit the New Orleans Saints (3-3) on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Caesars Superdome and will aim to build on a three-game winning streak. Here are best bets recommendations.

When is Saints vs. Jaguars?

  • Game Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023
  • Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • TV: Amazon Prime Video
Best Moneyline Bet

  • The data strongly suggests betting on the Jaguars in this one. The model favors them while BetMGM has the Saints favored and the difference between the two is 8.9 points.
  • Looking at this matchup's moneyline, the Saints' implied win probability is 56.5%.
  • The Saints are 2-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 40% of those games).
  • In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, New Orleans has a record of 2-2 (50%).
  • The Jaguars have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.
  • Jacksonville has entered two games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 1-1 in those contests.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Jacksonville (+2)
  • The Saints have gone 1-4-1 against the spread this season.
  • New Orleans has not covered the spread when they are at least 2-point favorites (0-3-1).
  • The Jaguars are 4-2-0 against the spread this season.
  • Jacksonville has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (40)
  • The two teams average a combined 1.9 more points per game, 41.9 (including the playoffs), than this game's total of 40 points.
  • Opponents of the two teams average a combined 3.7 less points per game (36.3) than this game's over/under of 40 points.
  • None of the Saints' six games with a set total this season have hit the over.
  • The Jaguars have gone over in three of their six games with a set total (50%).

Alvin Kamara Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
3 66.3 1 28.7 0

Travis Etienne Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
6 75.2 5 28.7 0

