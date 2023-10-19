How to Watch Saints vs. Jaguars Thursday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 7
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) bring a three-game winning streak into a matchup against the New Orleans Saints (3-3) on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Caesars Superdome.
In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Saints vs. Jaguars
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: NBC
Saints Insights
- The Saints score 18.2 points per game, comparable to the 20.3 per outing the Jaguars surrender.
- The Saints collect 33.2 fewer yards per game (312.5) than the Jaguars allow per outing (345.7).
- This season, New Orleans runs for 20.5 more yards per game (95.8) than Jacksonville allows per outing (75.3).
- The Saints have eight giveaways this season, while the Jaguars have 15 takeaways.
Saints Home Performance
- The Saints score 12.5 points per game at home (5.7 less than their overall average), and give up 20.5 at home (4.5 more than overall).
- The Saints rack up 274 yards per game at home (38.5 less than their overall average), and concede 319 at home (40.7 more than overall).
- New Orleans racks up 204.5 passing yards per game at home (12.2 less than its overall average), and gives up 210 at home (28 more than overall).
- The Saints rack up 69.5 rushing yards per game at home (26.3 less than their overall average), and concede 109 at home (12.7 more than overall).
- The Saints convert 40% of third downs in home games (2.2% higher than their overall average), and concede 37% at home (4.9% higher than overall).
Saints Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/1/2023
|Tampa Bay
|L 26-9
|FOX
|10/8/2023
|at New England
|W 34-0
|CBS
|10/15/2023
|at Houston
|L 20-13
|FOX
|10/19/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/29/2023
|at Indianapolis
|-
|FOX
|11/5/2023
|Chicago
|-
|CBS
|11/12/2023
|at Minnesota
|-
|FOX
