Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Attala County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Attala County, Mississippi this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Attala County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Ethel High School at Nanih Waiya High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Louisville, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at McAdams High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Sallis, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
