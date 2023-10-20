The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Newton County, Mississippi this week, we've got the information.

    • Newton County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

    Union Public High School at Sebastopol High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Sebastopol, MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Leake Central High School at Newton County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Decatur, MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

