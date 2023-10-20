Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Pearl River County, Mississippi this week. Details on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Mississippi This Week

Pearl River County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

Picayune Memorial High School at Long Beach High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Long Beach, MS

Long Beach, MS Conference: 5A Region 7

5A Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Hattiesburg High School at Pearl River Central High School