High school football competition in Sunflower County, Mississippi is on the schedule this week, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Mississippi This Week

Sunflower County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

Yazoo County High School at Thomas E Edwards Sr High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Ruleville, MS

Ruleville, MS Conference: 3A Region 3

3A Region 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Gentry High School at Cleveland Central High School