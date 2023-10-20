Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Union County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to stream high school football games in Union County, Mississippi this week? We've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Union County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Falkner High School at Myrtle Attendance Center
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Myrtle, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hamilton High School at East Union Attendance Center
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Blue Springs, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
