We have 2023 high school football action in Winston County, Mississippi this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.

    • Winston County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

    Mendenhall High School at Louisville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Louisville, MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ethel High School at Nanih Waiya High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Louisville, MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

