The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-5) hit the road for a SWAC showdown against the Alcorn State Braves (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Simmons Bank Field.

While UAPB's defense ranks 91st with 31.0 points allowed per game, the Golden Lions have been slightly worse on offense, ranking 10th-worst (13.8 points per game). Alcorn State is compiling 320.0 total yards per game on offense this season (86th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 347.5 total yards per contest (55th-ranked).

We give more info below

Alcorn State vs. UAPB Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: HBCUGo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Pine Bluff, Arkansas Venue: Simmons Bank Field

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Alcorn State vs. UAPB Key Statistics

Alcorn State UAPB 320.0 (89th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 317.5 (91st) 347.5 (45th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 430.8 (101st) 129.0 (79th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.5 (56th) 191.0 (81st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.0 (98th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (9th)

Alcorn State Stats Leaders

Aaron Allen has compiled 1,100 yards on 66.9% passing while tossing seven touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jarveon Howard, has carried the ball 75 times for 321 yards (53.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Niko Duffey has racked up 33 carries and totaled 153 yards with one touchdown.

Malik Rodgers has registered 15 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 332 (55.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 21 times and has one touchdown.

Monterio Hunt has 18 receptions (on 21 targets) for a total of 238 yards (39.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Tavarious Griffin has racked up 182 reciving yards (30.3 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

UAPB Stats Leaders

Jalen Macon has 657 yards passing for UAPB, completing 66.3% of his passes and collecting three touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 119 rushing yards (19.8 ypg) on 40 carries.

Johness Davis has carried the ball 58 times for a team-high 297 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time.

Kierstan Rogers has collected 157 yards on 16 attempts.

Kenji Lewis' leads his squad with 237 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 18 catches (out of 21 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Maurice Lloyd has put up a 167-yard season so far, hauling in 15 passes on 19 targets.

Tristan Ballard has been the target of 12 passes and hauled in 11 receptions for 129 yards, an average of 21.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

