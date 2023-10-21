The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-5) and the Jackson State Tigers (4-3) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Rice-Totten Stadium in a clash of SWAC opponents.

Mississippi Valley State has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this season, ranking 16th-worst with 15.3 points per game. The defense ranks 85th in the FCS (30.5 points allowed per game). From an offensive angle, Jackson State is accumulating 27.7 points per game (45th-ranked). It ranks 67th in the FCS defensively (28 points allowed per game).

Read on for all the details on how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jackson State vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Itta Bena, Mississippi

Itta Bena, Mississippi Venue: Rice-Totten Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Jackson State vs. Mississippi Valley State Key Statistics

Jackson State Mississippi Valley State 338 (45th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 176.8 (128th) 299.6 (49th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 217.3 (2nd) 139.1 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 56.7 (127th) 198.9 (67th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 120.2 (123rd) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Jackson State Stats Leaders

Jason Brown has put up 1,178 passing yards, or 168.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 63.4% of his passes and has collected seven touchdowns with two interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Irvin Mulligan, has carried the ball 96 times for 576 yards (82.3 per game) with four touchdowns.

Ahmad Miller has piled up 175 yards (on 27 carries).

Rico Powers Jr. leads his squad with 309 receiving yards on 22 receptions with one touchdown.

Fabian McCray has put together a 242-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 17 passes on 13 targets.

Duke Miller's 17 grabs (on 12 targets) have netted him 176 yards (25.1 ypg).

Mississippi Valley State Stats Leaders

Ty'Jarian Williams has thrown for 649 yards (108.2 ypg) to lead Mississippi Valley State, completing 61.9% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes this season.

Jared Wilson has carried the ball 44 times for a team-high 182 yards on the ground.

DePhabian Fant has racked up 59 yards on three attempts.

Cobie Bates' leads his squad with 154 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 11 catches (out of 16 targets).

Kerrick Ross has hauled in 12 receptions totaling 120 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jaxson Davis has been the target of 15 passes and compiled 15 grabs for 120 yards, an average of 20 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mississippi Valley State or Jackson State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.