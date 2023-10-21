Lilia Vu will play at Seowon Valley Country Club in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea for the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship , taking place from October 19-21.

Looking to bet on Vu at the BMW Ladies Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +1600 to pick up the win this week. Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

BMW Ladies Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Seowon Valley Country Club

Seowon Valley Country Club Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea

Yangp'yŏng, South Korea Par: 72 / 6,680 yards

72 / 6,680 yards Vu Odds to Win: +1600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Lilia Vu Insights

Vu has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished 16 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 20 rounds played.

She has recorded the best score of the day twice while finishing in the top-five six times and with a top-10 score in seven of her last 20 rounds played.

Over her last 20 rounds, Vu has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

In her past five appearances, Vu has one win and two top-five finishes.

Vu has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of her past five events, including two finishes within three shots of the leader.

Vu hopes to make the cut for the seventh straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 14 -10 278 3 14 5 7 $2.9M

BMW Ladies Championship Insights and Stats

Vu finished third when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

Measuring 6,680 yards, Seowon Valley Country Club is set up as a par 72 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,015 yards .

The courses that Vu has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,599 yards, while Seowon Valley Country Club will be 6,680 yards this week.

Vu's Last Time Out

Vu was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 85th percentile of competitors.

Her 3.98-stroke average on the 42 par-4 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai placed her in the 66th percentile.

Vu was better than 89% of the field at the Buick LPGA Shanghai on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Vu carded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, better than the field average of 2.8.

On the 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Vu carded one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.2).

Vu's eight birdies or better on the 42 par-4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai were more than the tournament average (6.5).

In that last competition, Vu's performance on the 42 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (the field's average was worse, at 7.3).

Vu ended the Buick LPGA Shanghai with a birdie or better on nine of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field average of 6.2.

The field at the Buick LPGA Shanghai averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Vu finished without one.

