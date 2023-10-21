SEC foes match up when the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-5) and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-3) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Arkansas has been a bottom-25 offense this year, ranking 16th-worst with 321 yards per contest. The defensive side of the ball is ranked 52nd in the FBS (351.3 yards allowed per game). With 375.5 total yards per game on offense, Mississippi State ranks 81st in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 92nd, surrendering 395.2 total yards per game.

For more about this game, including where and how to watch on ESPN, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Mississippi State vs. Arkansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Mississippi State vs. Arkansas Key Statistics

Mississippi State Arkansas 375.5 (103rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 321 (104th) 395.2 (70th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351.3 (81st) 152.8 (66th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 109.9 (117th) 222.7 (80th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 211.1 (90th) 7 (35th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (35th) 8 (80th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (33rd)

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers has thrown for 1,275 yards on 61.4% passing while recording 10 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Jo'Quavious Marks' team-high 458 rushing yards have come on 80 carries, with four touchdowns. He also leads the team with 136 receiving yards (22.7 per game) on 17 catches.

Michael Wright has piled up 20 carries and totaled 138 yards with three touchdowns.

Lideatrick Griffin leads his team with 474 receiving yards on 29 receptions with three touchdowns.

Justin Robinson has racked up 144 receiving yards (24 yards per game) on 12 receptions.

Arkansas Stats Leaders

K.J. Jefferson has thrown for 1,450 yards (207.1 ypg) to lead Arkansas, completing 66% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 162 rushing yards on 96 carries with one rushing touchdown.

AJ Green has 239 rushing yards on 38 carries with two touchdowns.

Rashod Dubinion has piled up 213 yards on 65 carries, scoring one time.

Andrew Armstrong's leads his squad with 485 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 39 receptions (out of 46 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Luke Hasz has caught 16 passes for 253 yards (36.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Isaac TeSlaa's 19 receptions have turned into 206 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Arkansas or Mississippi State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.