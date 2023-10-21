SEC play features the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-5) taking on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The Razorbacks are favored by 6 points. The over/under is 48.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Arkansas vs. Mississippi State matchup.

Mississippi State vs. Arkansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mississippi State vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arkansas Moneyline Mississippi State Moneyline BetMGM Arkansas (-6) 48.5 -275 +210 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Arkansas (-5.5) 48.5 -225 +184 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 8 Odds

Mississippi State vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

Mississippi State has won just one game against the spread this year.

The Bulldogs have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.

Arkansas has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Razorbacks have been favored by 6 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Mississippi State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the SEC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.