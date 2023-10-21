The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-5) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Jackson State Tigers (4-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Rice-Totten Stadium in a SWAC battle.

While Mississippi Valley State ranks worst in the FCS in total offense with 176.8 yards per game, it's been a different story on the other side of the ball, as the defense ranks second-best (217.3 yards per game allowed). Jackson State has been excelling on defense, giving up only 299.6 total yards per contest (24th-best). On offense, it ranks 73rd by piling up 338.0 total yards per game.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Jackson State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Itta Bena, Mississippi Venue: Rice-Totten Stadium

Mississippi Valley State vs. Jackson State Key Statistics

Mississippi Valley State Jackson State 176.8 (128th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 338.0 (45th) 217.3 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 299.6 (49th) 56.7 (127th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 139.1 (67th) 120.2 (123rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 198.9 (67th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Mississippi Valley State Stats Leaders

Ty'Jarian Williams has thrown for 649 yards (108.2 ypg) to lead Mississippi Valley State, completing 61.9% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes this season.

Jared Wilson has carried the ball 44 times for a team-high 182 yards on the ground.

This season, DePhabian Fant has carried the ball three times for 59 yards (9.8 per game).

Cobie Bates' 154 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 16 times and has totaled 11 catches.

Kerrick Ross has hauled in 12 receptions totaling 120 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jaxson Davis has been the target of 15 passes and racked up 15 grabs for 120 yards, an average of 20.0 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Jackson State Stats Leaders

Jason Brown has thrown for 1,178 yards (168.3 yards per game) while completing 63.4% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Irvin Mulligan has run for 576 yards on 96 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Ahmad Miller has collected 175 yards (on 27 carries).

Rico Powers Jr. has registered 22 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 309 (44.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 24 times and has one touchdown.

Fabian McCray has caught 17 passes and compiled 242 receiving yards (34.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Duke Miller's 17 receptions (on 12 targets) have netted him 176 yards (25.1 ypg).

