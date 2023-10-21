SEC foes match up when the No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (5-1) and the Auburn Tigers (3-3) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Ole Miss has the 83rd-ranked defense this year (388.3 yards allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking 10th-best with a tally of 489.3 yards per game. With 347.3 total yards per game on offense, Auburn ranks 101st in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 59th, allowing 363.7 total yards per game.

Ole Miss vs. Auburn Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Ole Miss vs. Auburn Key Statistics

Ole Miss Auburn 489.3 (34th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347.3 (112th) 388.3 (58th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.7 (35th) 183.3 (39th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.5 (25th) 306.0 (16th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 155.8 (123rd) 3 (2nd) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (51st) 9 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (33rd)

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has thrown for 1,638 yards, completing 64.1% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 302 yards (50.3 ypg) on 63 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Quinshon Judkins has racked up 443 yards on 108 carries while finding the end zone six times. He's also caught 12 passes for 102 yards (17.0 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Jordan Watkins has hauled in 36 catches for 536 yards (89.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Dayton Wade has put together a 390-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 27 passes on 40 targets.

Tre Harris has been the target of 31 passes and racked up 17 catches for 367 yards, an average of 61.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone six times through the air this season.

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has thrown for 745 yards (124.2 ypg) to lead Auburn, completing 60.7% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 225 yards (37.5 ypg) on 50 carries with two touchdowns.

Jarquez Hunter has racked up 218 yards (on 57 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Jay Fair has collected 21 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 232 (38.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 29 times and has two touchdowns.

Rivaldo Fairweather has caught 16 passes and compiled 153 receiving yards (25.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Shane Hooks' eight catches (on 19 targets) have netted him 106 yards (17.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

