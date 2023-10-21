A pair of SEC teams meet when the No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (5-1) face off against the Auburn Tigers (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Rebels are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 56.5 points.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Ole Miss vs. Auburn matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Ole Miss vs. Auburn Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Ole Miss vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ole Miss Moneyline Auburn Moneyline BetMGM Ole Miss (-6.5) 56.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Ole Miss (-6.5) 55.5 -245 +198 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Ole Miss vs. Auburn Betting Trends

Ole Miss is 3-2-0 ATS this season.

The Rebels have been favored by 6.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Auburn has covered twice in six matchups with a spread this year.

The Tigers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Ole Miss 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 To Win the SEC +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000

