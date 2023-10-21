The Nashville Predators (2-3) host the San Jose Sharks (0-3-1, losers of four straight) at Bridgestone Arena. The contest on Saturday, October 21 starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will win the game in Saturday's hockey action.

Predators vs. Sharks Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this game expects a final result of Predators 3, Sharks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Predators (-225)

Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.4 goals on average)

Spread Pick: Pick Em

Predators vs Sharks Additional Info

Predators Splits and Trends

In the one game this season the Predators recorded just one goal, they lost.

Nashville has lost the only game this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Predators have scored three or more goals in three games (2-1-0, four points).

In the two games when Nashville has recorded a single power-play goal, it lost both times.

In the four games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Nashville is 2-2-0 (four points).

The Predators have been outshot by opponents once, and lost.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Predators Rank Predators AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 23rd 2.6 Goals Scored 1.5 30th 14th 3 Goals Allowed 3.5 21st 6th 34.2 Shots 21.8 32nd 11th 28.4 Shots Allowed 40.5 32nd 15th 19.05% Power Play % 13.33% 22nd 30th 63.16% Penalty Kill % 78.57% 15th

Predators vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

