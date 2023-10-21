When the Nashville Predators face off against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Ryan O'Reilly score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Ryan O'Reilly score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19 if he scores a goal)

O'Reilly stats and insights

O'Reilly has scored in two of five games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.

On the power play, O'Reilly has accumulated one goal and one assist.

O'Reilly's shooting percentage is 15.4%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

On defense, the Sharks are allowing 14 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 21.5 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

