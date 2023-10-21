The Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-4) will face off against a fellow Big 12 opponent, the BYU Cougars (4-2) in a matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The Red Raiders are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 52.5 points.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas Tech vs. BYU matchup in this article.

Texas Tech vs. BYU Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 City: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Texas Tech vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Tech Moneyline BYU Moneyline BetMGM Texas Tech (-4.5) 52.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texas Tech (-4.5) 52.5 -205 +168 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 8 Odds

Texas Tech vs. BYU Betting Trends

Texas Tech has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Raiders have been favored by 4.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

BYU has won two games against the spread this year.

The Cougars have covered the spread once when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Texas Tech & BYU 2023 Futures Odds

Texas Tech To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000 BYU To Win the Big 12 +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

