The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest against the San Jose Sharks is slated for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Thomas Novak find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Thomas Novak score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31 if he scores a goal)

Novak stats and insights

In two of five games this season, Novak has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.

He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Novak's shooting percentage is 18.2%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

On defense, the Sharks are allowing 14 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 21.5 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

