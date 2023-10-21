Tyson Barrie will be on the ice when the Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks face off on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Barrie against the Sharks, we have plenty of info to help.

Tyson Barrie vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Barrie Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Barrie has averaged 20:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

Through five games this year, Barrie has yet to score a goal.

Barrie has tallied point in two of five games this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Barrie has an assist in two of five games this season, with multiple assists in one of those contests.

Barrie's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Barrie has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Barrie Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have conceded 14 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-8) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 5 Games 1 3 Points 1 0 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.