SEC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 8
SEC teams are in action for five games in Week 8 of the 2023 college football season. Some of the best bets on the table for standalone wagers or parlay options, according to our computer model, include picking Missouri -7.5 against South Carolina as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the Mississippi State vs. Arkansas matchup.
Best Week 8 SEC Spread Bets
Pick: Missouri -7.5 vs. South Carolina
- Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Missouri Tigers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Missouri by 14.9 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Ole Miss -6.5 vs. Auburn
- Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Auburn Tigers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Ole Miss by 13.7 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Arkansas -6.5 vs. Mississippi State
- Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Arkansas by 9.8 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 8 SEC Total Bets
Over 48.5 - Mississippi State vs. Arkansas
- Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Projected Total: 56.6 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Over 47.5 - Tennessee vs. Alabama
- Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at Alabama Crimson Tide
- Projected Total: 49.1 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel: CBS (Stream on Fubo)
Over 58.5 - South Carolina vs. Missouri
- Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Missouri Tigers
- Projected Total: 59.9 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Week 8 SEC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Georgia
|7-0 (4-0 SEC)
|40.1 / 14.0
|510.0 / 262.6
|Alabama
|6-1 (4-0 SEC)
|30.1 / 16.0
|367.9 / 292.4
|LSU
|5-2 (4-1 SEC)
|45.3 / 30.3
|550.6 / 423.9
|Florida
|5-2 (3-1 SEC)
|29.1 / 20.0
|421.7 / 311.7
|Missouri
|6-1 (2-1 SEC)
|33.9 / 24.9
|445.1 / 345.4
|Tennessee
|5-1 (2-1 SEC)
|33.5 / 17.0
|443.8 / 303.0
|Ole Miss
|5-1 (2-1 SEC)
|41.7 / 23.8
|489.3 / 388.3
|Kentucky
|5-2 (2-2 SEC)
|31.3 / 23.6
|352.3 / 346.6
|Texas A&M
|4-3 (2-2 SEC)
|32.3 / 19.9
|400.0 / 277.9
|South Carolina
|2-4 (1-3 SEC)
|29.0 / 31.3
|410.2 / 451.3
|Auburn
|3-3 (0-3 SEC)
|27.7 / 23.2
|347.3 / 363.7
|Mississippi State
|3-3 (0-3 SEC)
|30.2 / 29.5
|375.5 / 395.2
|Vanderbilt
|2-6 (0-4 SEC)
|27.8 / 34.4
|348.5 / 437.5
|Arkansas
|2-5 (0-4 SEC)
|29.9 / 25.1
|321.0 / 351.3
