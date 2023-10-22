How to Watch NASCAR, F1, IndyCar & More: Auto Racing Streaming Live - Sunday, October 22
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Need more auto racing in your life? Well, you're in luck. The race slate on Sunday, October 22 includes F1 Academy, Formula 1, and NASCAR Cup Series action that can be seen on Fubo. For a complete list, along with info on how to watch or live stream it all, see the article below.
Auto Racing Streaming Live Today
Watch F1 Academy: Austin - Race 3
- Series: F1 Academy
- Game Time: 10:40 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
Watch NASCAR Cup Series: 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1
- Series: NASCAR Cup Series
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC
Watch Formula 1: United States Grand Prix
- Series: Formula 1
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
