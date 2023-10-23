The October 23 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers (5-1) and Minnesota Vikings (2-4) features a showdown at the QB position, with Brock Purdy and Kirk Cousins leading the way for their respective offenses. Which signal caller has the edge? We break down all of the important details below.

49ers vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Date: Monday, October 23, 2023

Monday, October 23, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ABC/ESPN

Brock Purdy vs. Kirk Cousins Matchup

Brock Purdy 2023 Stats Kirk Cousins 6 Games Played 6 67.5% Completion % 67.2% 1,396 (232.7) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,679 (279.8) 10 Touchdowns 14 1 Interceptions 4 31 (5.2) Rushing Yards (Per game) 17 (2.8) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Brock Purdy Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 236.5 yards

: Over/Under 236.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Vikings Defensive Stats

This year, the Vikings are 22nd in the NFL in points allowed (22.5 per game) and 18th in total yards allowed (331.2 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Minnesota has allowed 1,313 total passing yards (20th in NFL) and rank 18th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.5).

Against the run, the Vikings are 17th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (674) and 17th in rushing TDs allowed (five).

On defense, Minnesota ranks 25th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed (43.5%) and 26th in red-zone percentage allowed (66.7%).

Kirk Cousins Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 238.5 yards

: Over/Under 238.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

49ers Defensive Stats

