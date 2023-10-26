Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Attala County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Attala County, Mississippi? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Attala County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
McAdams High School at French Camp Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: French Camp, MS
- Conference: 1A Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Ethel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Ethel, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
