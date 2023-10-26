Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Attala County, Mississippi? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Mississippi This Week

Attala County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

McAdams High School at French Camp Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: French Camp, MS

French Camp, MS Conference: 1A Region 6

1A Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Ethel High School