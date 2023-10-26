Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Coahoma County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Coahoma County, Mississippi this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Coahoma County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Independence High School at Coahoma County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Clarksdale, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Corinth High School at Clarksdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Clarksdale, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
