Lakers vs. Suns: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - October 26
The Los Angeles Lakers (0-1) are welcoming in the Phoenix Suns (1-0) for a matchup of Pacific Division foes at Crypto.com Arena, with a tip-off time of 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26, 2023. It's the first matchup between the clubs this season.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Lakers vs. Suns matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Lakers vs. Suns Game Info
- Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Suns Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-6.5)
|226.5
|-250
|+195
Lakers vs. Suns Betting Trends
- The Lakers scored 117.2 points per game last season (sixth in NBA) and allowed 116.6 (20th in league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.
- The Suns outscored opponents by two points per game last season with a +170 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.6 points per game (17th in the NBA) and allowed 111.6 per outing (sixth in the league).
- The two teams combined to score 230.8 points per game last season, 4.3 more points than the point total for this matchup.
- Opponents of these teams scored 228.2 combined points per game last year, 1.7 more than the total for this matchup.
- Los Angeles covered 41 times in 82 chances against the spread last season.
- Phoenix went 43-38-0 ATS last season.
Lakers Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Anthony Davis
|22.5
|-154
|17.0
|LeBron James
|19.5
|-120
|21.0
|Austin Reaves
|13.5
|-133
|14.0
|D'Angelo Russell
|13.5
|-125
|11.0
|Taurean Prince
|9.5
|-120
|18.0
Lakers and Suns NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Lakers
|+1300
|+750
|-
|Suns
|+650
|+300
|-
