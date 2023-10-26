The Los Angeles Lakers (0-1) are welcoming in the Phoenix Suns (1-0) for a matchup of Pacific Division foes at Crypto.com Arena, with a tip-off time of 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26, 2023. It's the first matchup between the clubs this season.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Lakers vs. Suns matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Lakers vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lakers Moneyline Suns Moneyline BetMGM Lakers (-6.5) 226.5 -250 +195 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers vs Suns Additional Info

Lakers vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Lakers scored 117.2 points per game last season (sixth in NBA) and allowed 116.6 (20th in league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.

The Suns outscored opponents by two points per game last season with a +170 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.6 points per game (17th in the NBA) and allowed 111.6 per outing (sixth in the league).

The two teams combined to score 230.8 points per game last season, 4.3 more points than the point total for this matchup.

Opponents of these teams scored 228.2 combined points per game last year, 1.7 more than the total for this matchup.

Los Angeles covered 41 times in 82 chances against the spread last season.

Phoenix went 43-38-0 ATS last season.

Lakers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Anthony Davis 22.5 -154 17.0 LeBron James 19.5 -120 21.0 Austin Reaves 13.5 -133 14.0 D'Angelo Russell 13.5 -125 11.0 Taurean Prince 9.5 -120 18.0

Lakers and Suns NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +1300 +750 - Suns +650 +300 -

