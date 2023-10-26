Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lauderdale County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Lauderdale County, Mississippi this week.
Other Games in Mississippi This Week
Lauderdale County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Choctaw Central High School at Northeast Lauderdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Meridian, MS
- Conference: 4A Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
