High school football action in Leake County, Mississippi is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Mississippi This Week

Leake County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

Leake Central High School at North Forrest High School