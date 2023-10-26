Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Madison County, Mississippi this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Mississippi This Week
Madison County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Velma Jackson High School at Nanih Waiya High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Louisville, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Canton High School at Gentry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Indianola, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Germantown High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Clinton, MS
- Conference: 6A Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.