Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT
Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Marion County, Mississippi? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Mississippi This Week
Marion County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Columbia Academy at Purvis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Purvis, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
