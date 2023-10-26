The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Simpson County, Mississippi this week, we've got the information.

    • Simpson County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

    Winona Christian School at Thomas E Edwards Sr High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Ruleville, MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mendenhall High School at Northeast Jones High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Laurel, MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

