Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sunflower County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Sunflower County, Mississippi, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Sunflower County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Winona Christian School at Thomas E Edwards Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Ruleville, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Canton High School at Gentry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Indianola, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
