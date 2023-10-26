Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tate County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT
Tate County, Mississippi has high school football games on the docket this week, and information on how to watch them is available below.
Tate County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Independence High School at Coahoma County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Clarksdale, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Pontotoc High School at Senatobia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Senatobia, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
