Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Union County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT
We have 2023 high school football competition in Union County, Mississippi this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Other Games in Mississippi This Week
Union County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Myrtle Attendance Center at HW Byers High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Holly Springs, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
