Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Washington County, Mississippi this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Mississippi This Week

Washington County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

O'Bannon High School at Riverside High School - Avon