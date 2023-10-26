If you live in Yazoo County, Mississippi and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

    Broad Street High School at Yazoo County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Yazoo City, MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

