There is high school football competition in Alcorn County, Mississippi this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Mississippi This Week

  • George County
  • Winston County
  • Pontotoc County
  • Lee County
  • Yazoo County
  • Rankin County
  • Marshall County
  • Marion County
  • Harrison County
  • Neshoba County

    • Alcorn County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

    Corinth High School at Clarksdale High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Clarksdale, MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.