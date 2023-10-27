Pacific Division foes square off when the Sacramento Kings (1-0) host the Golden State Warriors (0-1) at Golden 1 Center on October 27, 2023. This is the first matchup between the teams this season.

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: ESPN

Kings vs Warriors Additional Info

Kings Stats Insights

The Kings shot 49.4% from the field last season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 46.9% the Warriors allowed to opponents.

Sacramento went 42-15 when it shot better than 46.9% from the field.

The Warriors ranked eighth in rebounding in the NBA, the Kings finished 20th.

Last year, the Kings put up only 3.6 more points per game (120.7) than the Warriors gave up (117.1).

Sacramento went 40-9 last season when scoring more than 117.1 points.

Warriors Stats Insights

The Warriors' 47.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.3 percentage points lower than the Kings allowed to their opponents (49.2%).

Golden State compiled a 29-9 straight up record in games it shot over 49.2% from the field.

The Kings ranked 23rd in the NBA in offensive rebounding. The Warriors ranked 14th.

The Warriors' 118.9 points per game last year were only 0.8 more points than the 118.1 the Kings gave up.

Golden State put together a 34-12 record last season in games it scored more than 118.1 points.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

The Kings scored 123.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 118.0 points per game on the road, a difference of 5.4 points per contest.

Defensively Sacramento played worse in home games last year, allowing 120.1 points per game, compared to 116.0 when playing on the road.

When playing at home, the Kings made 0.2 more three-pointers per game (13.9) than on the road (13.7). They also owned a better three-point percentage at home (38.1%) compared to on the road (35.7%).

Warriors Home & Away Comparison

The Warriors averaged 119.7 points per game at home last season, and 118.2 on the road.

At home, the Warriors allowed 111.7 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (122.5).

At home, the Warriors sunk 17.1 triples per game last season, 0.9 more than they averaged away (16.2). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.1%) than away (37.9%).

Kings Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Trey Lyles Out Calf Jalen Slawson Questionable Illness

Warriors Injuries