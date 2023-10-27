Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Lee County, Mississippi has high school football games on the calendar this week, and information on how to watch them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Mississippi This Week
Lee County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Amory High School at Shannon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Shannon, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.