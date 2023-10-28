The Auburn Tigers (3-4) will face off against their SEC-rival, the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The spread foretells an evenly-matched game, with the Tigers favored to win by 6.5 points. An over/under of 41.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Auburn vs. Mississippi State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Mississippi State vs. Auburn Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network

Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Mississippi State vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Auburn Moneyline Mississippi State Moneyline BetMGM Auburn (-6.5) 41.5 -275 +210 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Auburn (-6.5) 41.5 -240 +195 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Mississippi State vs. Auburn Betting Trends

Mississippi State has covered twice in seven games with a spread this year.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Auburn has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Mississippi State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the SEC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

