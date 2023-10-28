The Alcorn State Braves (4-3) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-6) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Jack Spinks Stadium in a SWAC battle.

Alcorn State is totaling 349 yards per game on offense (64th in the FCS), and rank 46th on the other side of the ball, yielding 334.1 yards allowed per game. While Mississippi Valley State's offense has been sputtering, ranking worst with 193.1 total yards per game, its defense ranks second-best with just 231.7 total yards ceded per contest.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alcorn State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: Braves All-Access

Braves All-Access City: Fayette, Mississippi

Fayette, Mississippi Venue: Jack Spinks Stadium

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alcorn State Key Statistics

Mississippi Valley State Alcorn State 193.1 (128th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349 (69th) 231.7 (3rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334.1 (41st) 66.6 (127th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 154 (55th) 126.6 (120th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 195 (70th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

Mississippi Valley State Stats Leaders

Ty'Jarian Williams has compiled 804 yards (114.9 ypg) while completing 61.3% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jared Wilson, has carried the ball 53 times for 212 yards (30.3 per game).

DePhabian Fant has piled up 158 yards (on seven attempts) with one touchdown.

Cobie Bates has totaled 13 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 170 (24.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 18 times.

Jaxson Davis has caught 20 passes and compiled 170 receiving yards (24.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Kerrick Ross' 17 grabs (on 21 targets) have netted him 165 yards (23.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

Alcorn State Stats Leaders

Aaron Allen has racked up 1,319 yards (188.4 ypg) on 115-of-177 passing with nine touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 82 rushing yards (11.7 ypg) on 35 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Jarveon Howard has 476 rushing yards on 89 carries with three touchdowns.

Niko Duffey has been handed the ball 33 times this year and racked up 153 yards (21.9 per game) with one touchdown.

Malik Rodgers' team-leading 332 yards as a receiver have come on 15 catches (out of 21 targets) with one touchdown.

Monterio Hunt has grabbed 18 passes while averaging 34 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Tavarious Griffin's 20 grabs have yielded 220 yards and four touchdowns.

